Maggie Rogers covers The xx’s “Say Something Loving” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

Earlier this week, Maggie Rogers appeared on the Late Late Show to perform her latest single, “On + Off”. Now, just a few days later, the rising singer-songwriter is back with more for her fans: an in-studio cover of The xx’s “Say Something Loving”.

Filmed as part of triple j’s “Like A Version” cover series, the rendition finds the sweet spot where Rogers’ and The xx’s music meet. Like the original, there’s a warmth to Rogers’ take, but with an extra bit of breathing room and a different sense of fluidity. “I love this song for making me feel all the feelings about feeling all the feeling,” she wrote in an accompanying tweet. Watch footage of the cover up above.

Rogers’ debut EP, Now That the Light is Fading, is out now. “Say Something Loving” is taken from The xx’s acclaimed third album, I See You, which is also out on shelves; the LP was recently nominated for the prestigious 2017 Mercury Prize.

not sure i can match the epicness of @jizziemcguire's bass face anytime soon, but nice to know we ooh the same pic.twitter.com/8RUr7RA6Pv — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) August 4, 2017