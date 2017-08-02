Maggie Rogers performs “On + Off” on Corden: Watch

Back in February, not long after receiving approval from the Pharrell Williams, rising songwriter Maggie Rogers released her debut EP, Now That the Light is Fading. She promoted the well-received project with a performance of “Alaska” on The Late Late Show the following month. On Tuesday evening, Rogers returned once again to James Corden’s program to offer up another EP track in “On + Off”. Mirroring the nature of the bubbly, spacious single, Rogers bounced about on stage, her colorful top flowing behind her like a cotton candy cape. Watch it up above.

Tycho recently remixed “Alaska”. Rogers has a few US dates in the near future, including festival appearances at Osheaga in Montreal and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Maggie Rogers 2017 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel