Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Maggie Rogers performs “On + Off” on Corden: Watch

Pharrell-approved songwriter sensation continues to support her first EP, Now That the Light is Fading

by
on August 02, 2017, 10:30am
0 comments

Back in February, not long after receiving approval from the Pharrell Williams, rising songwriter Maggie Rogers released her debut EP, Now That the Light is Fading. She promoted the well-received project with a performance of “Alaska” on The Late Late Show the following month. On Tuesday evening, Rogers returned once again to James Corden’s program to offer up another EP track in “On + Off”. Mirroring the nature of the bubbly, spacious single, Rogers bounced about on stage, her colorful top flowing behind her like a cotton candy cape. Watch it up above.

Tycho recently remixed “Alaska”. Rogers has a few US dates in the near future, including festival appearances at Osheaga in Montreal and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Maggie Rogers 2017 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Outside Lands
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Previous Story
A Beginner’s Guide to Meta-Films
Next Story
Trevor Wilson, star of Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” video, tragically passed away last summer
No comments
More Stories