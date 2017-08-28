Menu
Mastodon announce new Cold Dark Places EP, cameo on season 7 finale of Game of Thrones

For the second time, the metal rockers suited up for HBO's acclaimed series

on August 28, 2017, 11:10am
Mastodon unveiled their seventh studio effort, Emperor of Sand, earlier this year. Wasting no time between projects, the heavy metal outfit is already prepping a new collection of songs. Titled Cold Dark Places, it’s an EP featuring four previously unreleased tracks.

Due out September 22nd (on vinyl October 27th) through Reprise, the EP’s songs date back to Mastodon’s two previous album recording sessions. There’s “Toes to Toes”, which was produced by Brendan O’Brien and recorded during sessions for Emperor of Sand. The remaining three — “North Side Star”, “Blue Walsh”, and “Cod Dark Place” — came to fruition when the band was completing 2014’s Once More ‘Round the Sun and feature production from Nick Raskulinecz.

In related news, Mastodon cameoed on last night’s season finale of Game of Thrones, appearing as members of the dreaded White Walker army. It marked the second time the group had been invited to participate in the HBO program; in 2015, they suited up as Wildlings. That same year, Mastodon also contributed to the show’s mixtape series, Catch the Throne: The Mixtape Vol. 2.

Cold Dark Places EP Artwork:

Cold Dark Places Tracklist:
01. North Side Star
02. Blue Walsh
03. Toe to Toes
04. Cold Dark Place

