Mastodon reveal supernatural “Steambreather” video: Watch

Mastodon are set to hit the road next month for another round of dates in support of their newest album, the acclaimed Emperor of Sand. Before they load up the van, though, the metal rockers have shared a new video for LP cut “Steambreather”.
Directed by the husband and wife team of Essy May & Stevie Gee, the clip follows a pair of punks as they participate in what they think is a silly, harmless seminar about “deep nasal enlightenment.” Of course, gatherings like these are never what they seem, and the two end up signing up for way more than they bargained for. Hint: Freaky supernatural stuff. Watch it up above.
(Read: How Mastodon Helped Lead a 21st Century Metal Revival)
Find Mastodon’s updated itinerary below, which includes dates in Europe and North America as well as supporting acts in Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles.
Mastodon 2017 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
09/23 – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Fest %
09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
09/27 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performance Arts Center %
09/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Auditorium %
09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival %
10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater %
10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Festival %
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis %
10/10 – Rochester, NY @ The Armory %
10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live %
10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater %
10/15 – Houston, TX @ Houston Open Air %
10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater %
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues %
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival %
10/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %
10/27 – Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley @
11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja @
11/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/14 – Hereford, DE @ Hereford-X
11/15 – Brussels, BE @ Belgium
11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbrewery
11/20 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
11/23 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auense
11/24 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
11/25 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
11/27 – Milan, IT @ Live Club
11/28 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex
11/29 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
11/30 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhall Club
12/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %
12/04 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civil Hall %
12/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City %
12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University %
12/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %
12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy %
12/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy %
% = w/ Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles
@ = w/ Russian Circles