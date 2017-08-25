Mastodon reveal supernatural “Steambreather” video: Watch

Mastodon are set to hit the road next month for another round of dates in support of their newest album, the acclaimed Emperor of Sand. Before they load up the van, though, the metal rockers have shared a new video for LP cut “Steambreather”.

Directed by the husband and wife team of Essy May & Stevie Gee, the clip follows a pair of punks as they participate in what they think is a silly, harmless seminar about “deep nasal enlightenment.” Of course, gatherings like these are never what they seem, and the two end up signing up for way more than they bargained for. Hint: Freaky supernatural stuff. Watch it up above.

(Read: How Mastodon Helped Lead a 21st Century Metal Revival)

Find Mastodon’s updated itinerary below, which includes dates in Europe and North America as well as supporting acts in Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles.

Mastodon 2017 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

09/23 – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Fest %

09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

09/27 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performance Arts Center %

09/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Auditorium %

09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival %

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater %

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Festival %

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis %

10/10 – Rochester, NY @ The Armory %

10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live %

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater %

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Houston Open Air %

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater %

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues %

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival %

10/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %

10/27 – Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley @

11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja @

11/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/14 – Hereford, DE @ Hereford-X

11/15 – Brussels, BE @ Belgium

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbrewery

11/20 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

11/23 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auense

11/24 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna

11/25 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

11/27 – Milan, IT @ Live Club

11/28 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/30 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhall Club

12/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

12/04 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civil Hall %

12/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City %

12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University %

12/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %

12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy %

12/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy %

% = w/ Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles

@ = w/ Russian Circles