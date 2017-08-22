METZ preview new album with wild song “Mess of Wires”: Stream

METZ have a new album coming out on September 22nd. Dubbed Strange Peace, it’s been teased thus far with the rock ‘n’ roll cut “Cellophane” and the noise-addled “Drained Lake”. Today, a third song, “Mess of Wires”, has been rolled out by the Canadian outfit.

As its name suggests, METZ’ latest wrangles up listeners from the get-go. Its pounding drums and harsh guitars crash in tandem with one another, making for a tune that feels as though one’s getting pummeled in the face over and over (in a good way). Hear it below.

In support of the METZ II follow-up, the band will tour North America and Europe this fall, including dates alongside Modest Mouse and Protomartyr. Of particular note is METZ’s September 25th at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, which is presented by Consequence of Sound. Grab your tickets for that show here.

Strange Peace Tracklist:

01. Mess of Wires

02. Drained Lake

03. Cellophane

04. Caterpillar

05. Lost in the Blank City

06. Mr. Plague

07. Sink

08. Common Trash

09. Escalator Teeth

10. Dig a Hole

11. Raw Materials