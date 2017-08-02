METZ unveil menacing new song “Drained Lake”: Stream

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Strange Peace is the forthcoming third album from Canadian outfit METZ . Due to arrive September 22nd via Sub Pop, the METZ II follow-up is being teased today with a song called “Drained Lake”.

While lead single “Cellophane” evoked sweaty rock ‘n’ roll, this latest offering is all pure menacing noise. Jagged, shredding guitars collide with the barks of frontman Alex Edkins, who sounds like he’s being hunted down. Hear it below.

“Drained Lake” reflects “the constant struggle to know yourself and make sense of your life and surroundings,” Edkins explained in a press statement. “What is my purpose? Holding on to who you are while fending off pressure to bend to what other people want and expect from you.”

METZ have added a few more dates to their upcoming Strange Peace tour, including shows opening for Modest Mouse.

METZ 2017 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Princess Boat ! ^^

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s $

10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $

11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum !

11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej !

11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka !

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu !

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen !

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust !

11/09 – Zwolle, NL @ Poppodium Hedon

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kruen

11/12 – La Havre, FR @ Le Tetris

11/14 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

11/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey

11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Club Metronum

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ La (2) De Apolo

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

11/20 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant

11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

11/22 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/23 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/16 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live

$ = w/ Modest Mouse

! = w/ Protomartyr

^^ = w/ Preoccupations, Tyvek, Adult