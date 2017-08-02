METZ unveil menacing new song “Drained Lake”: Stream

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi
Strange Peace is the forthcoming third album from Canadian outfit METZ . Due to arrive September 22nd via Sub Pop, the METZ II follow-up is being teased today with a song called “Drained Lake”.
While lead single “Cellophane” evoked sweaty rock ‘n’ roll, this latest offering is all pure menacing noise. Jagged, shredding guitars collide with the barks of frontman Alex Edkins, who sounds like he’s being hunted down. Hear it below.
“Drained Lake” reflects “the constant struggle to know yourself and make sense of your life and surroundings,” Edkins explained in a press statement. “What is my purpose? Holding on to who you are while fending off pressure to bend to what other people want and expect from you.”
METZ have added a few more dates to their upcoming Strange Peace tour, including shows opening for Modest Mouse.
METZ 2017 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Princess Boat ! ^^
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/06 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom
10/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s $
10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $
11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum !
11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej !
11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka !
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu !
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen !
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust !
11/09 – Zwolle, NL @ Poppodium Hedon
11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kruen
11/12 – La Havre, FR @ Le Tetris
11/14 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
11/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey
11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Club Metronum
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ La (2) De Apolo
11/18 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
11/20 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant
11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
11/22 – London, UK @ The Garage
11/23 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
12/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/16 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live
$ = w/ Modest Mouse
! = w/ Protomartyr
^^ = w/ Preoccupations, Tyvek, Adult