Migos play with fire in new “Too Hotty” video: Watch

Ever since Migos announced the sequel to their critically acclaimed album, Culture, is scheduled to hit shelves in October, the trio has popped up on numerous solo and group features. Now, they’ve officially released the single and visual treatment for “Too Hotty”, which originally dropped as a loose track back in May.

Directed by frequent collaborator Daps and Migos, the video is tinged in cinematic red and blue lighting. In the clip, the group literally causes sparks to fly with a circular saw and they also mess around with a welding torch. Definitely don’t try this at home, kids! Watch it in full up top.

The song itself is named after WWE wrestler Scotty Too Hotty and is the lead single from an upcoming compilation album from Migos’ record label called Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets Volume One. No specific release information is available beyond that it’s “coming soon.”

Just yesterday, Offset appeared on the new London On Da Track single, “No Flag”, alongside Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. Earlier this month, the full group was featured on tracks with Gucci Mane (“I Get the Bag”) and ASAP Ferg (“Nasty (Who Dat)”).