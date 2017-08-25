Menu
Miguel and Travis Scott reunite for new song “Sky Walker” and video: Watch

After covering SZA and Outkast, Miguel brings back his original material

by
on August 25, 2017, 12:31am
photo by Philip Cosores

Recently, Miguel has devoted his time to covering other artists as part of his “Wildheart Wednesdays” series, tacking the likes of SZA (“The Weekend”), Outkast (“Pink & Blue”), and Pussy Riot (“Make America Great Again”). Today, he’s turning the attention back to his own original material with a new song called “Sky Walker”.

Joining the R&B singer on the track is rapper and previous collaborator Travis Scott. Here, the two recapture the lushness of their past song, a remix of the Wildheart single “Waves”. Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

“Sky Walker” Artwork:

miguel skywalker Miguel and Travis Scott reunite for new song Sky Walker and video: Watch

