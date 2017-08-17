Miguel covers Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again”: Watch

As part of his “Wildheart Wednesdays” series, Miguel has been offering up a cappella covers of a variety of songs for the last few weeks. Thus far, he’s put a sleek R&B spin on Outkast’s “Pink & Blue”, “Attention” by Charlie Puth, and most recently, SZA’s excellent “Weekend”.
For his latest endeavor, Miguel has gone the political route, taking on “Make America Great Again” by punk/protest outfit Pussy Riot. “Shitty emo cover of ‘Make America Great Again’,” the crooner downplayed on Twitter. “You gotta hear the actual song, it’s legit a jam, feel good even!” Pussy Riot voiced their approval shortly after, writing back, “That’s just perfect.”
Hear Miguel’s take down below.
“Make America Great Again” is taken from Pussy Riot’s 2016, Dave Sitek-produced EP, xxx. The track’s corresponding music video, released last October, predicted (and sadly, correctly so) the utter chaos of a Donald Trump presidency. Revisit that clip:
Recently, Pussy Riot launched an immersive theater project called Inside Pussy Riot.