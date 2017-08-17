Miguel covers Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again”: Watch

As part of his “Wildheart Wednesdays” series, Miguel has been offering up a cappella covers of a variety of songs for the last few weeks. Thus far, he’s put a sleek R&B spin on Outkast’s “Pink & Blue”, “Attention” by Charlie Puth, and most recently, SZA’s excellent “Weekend”.

For his latest endeavor, Miguel has gone the political route, taking on “Make America Great Again” by punk/protest outfit Pussy Riot. “Shitty emo cover of ‘Make America Great Again’,” the crooner downplayed on Twitter. “You gotta hear the actual song, it’s legit a jam, feel good even!” Pussy Riot voiced their approval shortly after, writing back, “That’s just perfect.”

Hear Miguel’s take down below.

shitty emo cover of "make america great again" by @pussyrrriot. You gotta hear the actual song, it's legit a jam, feel good even! #whwcover pic.twitter.com/W3Nxbr3iDI — Miguel (@Miguel) August 17, 2017

🖤🖤🖤 that's just perfect — Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) August 17, 2017

“Make America Great Again” is taken from Pussy Riot’s 2016, Dave Sitek-produced EP, xxx. The track’s corresponding music video, released last October, predicted (and sadly, correctly so) the utter chaos of a Donald Trump presidency. Revisit that clip:

Recently, Pussy Riot launched an immersive theater project called Inside Pussy Riot.