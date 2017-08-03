Miguel smoothly covers SZA’s “Weekend”: Watch

Recently, Miguel has been covering different songs over on his Instagram account as part of series called “Wildheart Wednesdays”. The R&B crooner’s previously taken on Outkast’s “Pink & Blue” as well as “Attention” by Charlie Puth.

For this week’s installment, Miguel put a smooth a cappella spin on “Weekend”, a highlight off SZA’s excellent full-length debut, Ctrl. Footage of his cover was filmed at the Lora Schlesinger Gallery in Santa Monica. “Foxy-ass song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album,” Miguel says in the clip. Watch it on Instagram, or below.

Earlier this year, Miguel teamed up with DJ Premier on “Addicted 2 Lovin U”; his last album came in 2015 with Wildheart. SZA recently performed Ctrl single “Love Galore” on The Tonight Show.