Mike Patton injured himself after wiping out on skateboard, but he isn’t about to cancel Dead Cross tour

Rock supergroup Dead Cross was forced to cancel its show in Los Angeles last night after frontman Mike Patton injured himself in an accident. Few details were known at the time, including the type of accident and the severity of Patton’s injuries, causing some concern among fans. Now, though, a representative for Dead Cross has revealed that Patton suffered a “bad wipe out” while skate boarding on his way to last night’s show. Though he needed stitches, the good news is that the tour will go on as planned. In fact, last night’s show has been rescheduled for tonight. See Dead Cross’ updated tour schedule below.

The tour comes in support of Dead Cross’ self-titled debut album, which was released earlier this month.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Check out the Dead Cross track “Seizure and Desist”: