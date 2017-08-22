Mike Patton injured himself after wiping out on skateboard, but he isn’t about to cancel Dead Cross tour

Rock supergroup Dead Cross was forced to cancel its show in Los Angeles last night after frontman Mike Patton injured himself in an accident. Few details were known at the time, including the type of accident and the severity of Patton’s injuries, causing some concern among fans. Now, though, a representative for Dead Cross has revealed that Patton suffered a “bad wipe out” while skate boarding on his way to last night’s show. Though he needed stitches, the good news is that the tour will go on as planned. In fact, last night’s show has been rescheduled for tonight. See Dead Cross’ updated tour schedule below.
The tour comes in support of Dead Cross’ self-titled debut album, which was released earlier this month.
Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Check out the Dead Cross track “Seizure and Desist”: