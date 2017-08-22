Mike Patton injured in accident, Dead Cross cancel Los Angeles show

Photo by Rich Cook

Hardcore supergroup Dead Cross has had a string of bad luck lately. After being temporarily held by Houston police last week, the band was forced to cancel a scheduled concert in Los Angeles on Monday night.

According to Blabbermouth, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Mike Crain took the stage after show opener Secret Chiefs 3 concluded their set to inform the crowd that frontman Mike Patton had been involved in an accident on his way to the venue.

“There’s been an accident,” Crain said. “Mike was in an accident. It’s not grave, but he’s unable to be here tonight. He’s hurt. So I’m sorry. We apologize. We’re gonna reschedule. And tickets will be refunded at points of purchase.”

Lombardo further apologized and added that he, Crain, and the fourth group member, bassist Justin Pearson, would be traveling to be with Patton. Watch fan-shot footage of the announcement below.

Reached for comment, the band’s publicist provided the following statement: “Mike Patton was involved in a minor accident last night en route to the Los Angeles date of Dead Cross’ current tour. Tonight’s performance has been canceled but a decision has yet to be made about the remaining dates.”

Dead Cross set cancelled. Mike Patton got into an accident pic.twitter.com/WUzuhULQHu — Rey Philip de Joya (@reydejoya) August 22, 2017

Find the band’s current itinerary below, and stay tuned for further updates.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Douglas Park

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre