Miley Cyrus goes retro with “Younger Now” performance at VMAs: Watch

On September 29th, Miley Cyrus will release Younger Now, her sixth full-length to date. To promote the album, the eccentric pop singer performed the title track at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Clad in a retro magenta outfit, Cyrus ran through the song while pausing next to each of the older men and women she brought out to support the performance. On the side stage, toddlers clad in biker gear sat in mini motorcycles. The throwback theme continued as backup dancers wearing 1950s era costumes joined her to close out the song.

Cyrus has been no stranger to the VMAs in recent years. In 2014, she took home a Video of the Year award for “Wrecking Ball”. A year later, Cyrus hosted the awards show and was called out by Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s acceptance speech. This year, the pop singer’s “Malibu” video earned her the Best Pop Video nod.

Ahead of theYounger Now release, Cyrus has shared three teaser tracks: “Malibu”, “Inspired”, and the title track. She’s also promoted the album with recent appearances on the Billboard Music Awards and The Tonight Show; Cyrus also performed at Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit show in the UK in June.