Miley Cyrus unveils new single “Younger Now”: Stream

Miley Cyrus’ last album was her out-there collaboration with The Flaming Lips, 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. She’s spent the time since reclaiming her once wholesome image in the run up to her new solo effort, Younger Now. Ahead of the album’s September 28th release date, we’ve heard endearing alt-country pop gems like “Malibu” and “Inspired”. Now, she’s unveiled the album’s title track, which features a grade school portrait as the cover artwork. Check it out below.