Miranda Lambert rescued 72 dogs from Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Houston

As Hurricane Harvey continues to barrel through the South, musicians and celebrities have stepped up their charitable efforts. In particular, country music star Miranda Lambert has rescued 72 dogs from the devastated Houston area through her MuttNation Foundation, “a donation-supported organization working to end pet suffering and homelessness in the US and abroad.”

Over the last few days MuttNation has mobilized a fleet of trucks, vans, and other vehicles to help in her mission, as Taste of Country points out. Pictures of the foundation’s progress thus far have been posted to Instagram; one especially heartwarming image shows a recently rescued adult dog and her newborn pups, who Lambert personally cared for in her own home.

“It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state!” the Foundation wrote. “We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating!”

According to the latest Instagram post on Lambert’s page, at least 70 of those she rescued have already been sent to a partner shelter in Oklahoma, and that a second round of her MuttNation fleet was sent into Houston for another mission.

In addition to Lambert, Kevin Hart ($50,000) and Sandra Bullock ($1 million) have given sizable sums to Hurricane Harvey-related organizations. Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashian Family also have done their part, while Drake is currently working with local efforts.

Below, check out some of the aforementioned MuttNation photos.

Here are additional photos of the 72 angels rescued today in Harris County! We are thankful to be doing a small part for Houston and the animals affected by #HurricaneHarvey! #PrayforTexas A post shared by @muttnationfoundation on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT