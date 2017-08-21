Misfits’ original lineup announces new reunion show

Last year, Glenn Danzig reunited with the original Misfits lineup for the first time in 33 years at Riot Fest’s Chicago and Denver iterations. Since then, they haven’t played a single show. Until now.

Billed as their “only 2017 performance in this world…or any other world,” this rare concert will close out the year at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 30th. It will be the full lineup, too, with Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein joining Danzig onstage. Check out a flier for the concert below.

In May, Danzig released Black Laden Crown, his first album of original material in seven years and is currently gearing up for a tour with Deafheaven and a set at this year’s Riot Fest. He’s also in the process of selling his piece-of-shit house.