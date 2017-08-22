Morrissey announces new album, Low in High School

Photo by Philip Cosores

This fall, Morrissey will return his first album in three years. It’s titled, Low in High School, and slated to hit shelves November 17th via BMG and his own Etienne label, as NME reports.

The forthcoming effort follows 2014’s World Peace is None of Your Business and is Moz’s 10th solo LP overall. It was produced by Joe Chiccarelli, a Grammy-winning studio veteran known for his work with The White Stripes, Broken Social Scene, and Spoon. Recording took place at La Fabrique Studios in France as well as in Rome at the Ennio Morricone-affiliated Forum Studios.

Along with the album news, the 58-year-old Smiths frontman has announced a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on November 10th; more dates are expected to be announced, if you’re so bold to buy tickets.

As previously noted, October 20th marks the release of the deluxe edition of the classic Smiths record There is a Light That Never Goes Out.

Revisit World Peace’s title track: