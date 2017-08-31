Mount Kimbie’s new video for “Delta” is a heist film in miniature: Watch

Mount Kimbie’s first new album in four years, Love What Survives, is due for release on the 8th of September. We’ve previously heard the band’s thrilling collaborations with King Krule (“Blue Train Lines”) and Micachu (“Marilyn”), and now we’re being gifted a music video for new single “Delta”.

The song’s ambient intro soon gives way to a pulsing beat and bursts of dissonance that evoke a speeding train’s violent air horn. Midway through, the song takes on a more ponderous, melancholy tone. The accompanying video, directed by longtime Mount Kimbie collaborator Frank Lebon, is a heist film in miniature chronicling the emotional stress of a young man engaging in a botched bank robbery. Watch it above.

“We follow Milson Pulse on 21/05/17; the day he is convinced to plan and take part in a robbery lead by his girlfriend,” Lebon says in a statement. “It is also the day Milson goes missing. On a journey through his fragile mind Milson experiences chameleonic spasms during the stress he is under. I like to believe that Milson Pulse came to the conclusion a change is as good as a rest.”