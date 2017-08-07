My Morning Jacket announce three-night New Year’s Eve concert event in Colorado

Photo by Philip Cosores

My Morning Jacket are currently on the road wrapping up one of the summer season’s best tours. Fans won’t have to wait too long before Jim James & co. return to the stage, however. Today, the Kentucky indie rockers have announced a three-night New Year’s Eve run.

Set to take place at 1ST BANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the concert event will see MMJ joined by three special guest acts. On December 29th, Prince’s legendary band The Revolution opens; tUnE-yArDs is on deck for December 30th; and Charles Bradley & his Extraordinaires help to close things out on December 31st.

Ticket details, including unique VIP packages, can be found here.

The New Year’s Eve run comes ahead of MMJ’s 2018 One Big Holiday destination festival. Portugal. The Man, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Spoon, and Broken Social Scene head up this year’s edition, which goes down March 2nd – 6th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. MMJ’s last album came in 2015 with The Waterfall.