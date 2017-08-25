Netflix teases season four of Black Mirror: Watch

Ready for another round of everybody’s favorite existentially devastating TV series? Well, ready or not, Black Mirror is on its way back to Netflix to remind you of how singularly afraid you should be of your phone and your computer and most of the other shit in your house while you’re at it.

Charlie Brooker’s modern Twilight Zone already had its cult of staunch defenders, but last year’s Netflix run introduced the bleak series to a much larger audience, spurring endless debates about the show’s true best episode. (The correct answer, if you’re wondering, is “San Junipero.”) From hellishly realistic video games to terrifying visions of internet-based harassment, the show forces audiences to consider the darker side of the internet, even if just for an hour at a time, and even if it’s through the internet that most people are watching it.

Today, Netflix has released a teaser for the show’s upcoming fourth season. There’s no official release date as of this writing, but it’s set to premiere at some point before the end of 2017. In the meantime, the casts and directors have been announced, along with the episode titles. Let the speculation begin.

“Arkangel”

Dir. Jodie Foster

Starring Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding, Owen Teague

“Black Museum”

Dir. Colm McCarthy

Starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, Babs Olusanmokun

“Crocodile”

Dir. John Hillcoat

Starring Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar

“Hang the DJ”

Dir. Tim Van Patten

Starring Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, George Blagden

“Metalhead”

Dir. David Slade

Starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, Clint Dyer

“USS Callister”

Dir. Toby Haynes

Starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel