New Mexico man arrested for urinating on family at Metallica concert

As we’ve pointed out here at Consequence of Sound, Metallica’s “WorldWired” tour is a can’t miss concert. However, on Friday, a New Mexico man took the idea a bit too far during the band’s stop at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Rather than missing a song or two to visit the restroom, 44-year-old Daniel Daddio allegedly urinated on a family of three seated in front of him.

According to Arizona’s ABC15, a man, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter “felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs” while taking in the concert. When the husband turned around to confront Daddio about the act, he merely shrugged.

The incident was reported to stadium employees, who relayed it to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Daddio, who was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” at the time, was placed under arrest. A ticket was also found on Daddio confirming he was seated directed behind the family during the concert.

During Daddio’s arraignment, the judge declared: “I have to say in the 15 years I’ve been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I’ve ever read.” Well said, your Honor.

Daddio faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. It could be said, like Metallica’s most recent album, he’s Hardwired to Self-Destruct.