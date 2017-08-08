New podcast to explore the cringeworthy origins of Curb Your Enthusiasm

On October 1st, HBO’s beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm returns after a five-year hiatus for its ninth season with a star-studded cast. It’s shocking for any show to sustain this level of interest after so many seasons, let alone remain as funny as it ever was. It helps to look back at a piece of art’s inception in such a situation, which is why James Andrew Miller’s new podcast, Origins, is one that piques our interest.

As a whole, the podcast seeks to explore the beginnings of myriad notable things, whether it’s an event, a film, or a relationship. It’s first five episodes, however, will center specifically around Curb Your Enthusiasm, with Miller chatting with more than a dozen people associated with the HBO show. Guests include creator and star Larry David, as well as cast regulars Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and Ted Danson.

A press release states that “listeners will hear first-hand accounts of how the show was created, how it evolved, and how it changed the lives of everyone involved.” Miller continued, saying, “Curb is one of my favorite TV shows of all time, and Larry David is a brilliant contributor to our culture. Listeners will be able to join me as we examine the uniquely creative minds of Larry David and his colleagues to discover what really happened in those early days of this groundbreaking comedy show.”

Maybe we’ll even hear from Judge Judy?

Origins premieres on September 5th. Listen to a preview here.