Nico Segal’s The JuJu Exchange share new song “Asking”: Stream

Earlier this year, Nico Segal, the Social Experiment member formerly named Donnie Trumpet, formed a new band called The JuJu. The group, Chicago-based and of the experimental jazz variety, dropped its debut album, Exchange, in April. Now, Segal and the rest of the collective are back with a revised band name of The JuJu Exchange and a new song.

Titled “Asking”, it’s a soothing, jazz-infused track that should satisfy fans that enjoyed the outfit’s LP. In addition to being yet another promising entry in The JuJu Exchange’s young catalog, the cut is the latest installment in Adult Swim’s year-long, eclectic Singles Program.

Listen in below.

According to a press release, The JuJu Exchange plan to issue a special vinyl release of their album on September 15th. They also have two shows lined up later that month: Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on September 17th and Le Poisson Rouge in New York on September 19th.