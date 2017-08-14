Nile Rodgers misses Chic concert following hospitalization

Nile Rodgers was absent from Chic’s Sunday night concert in Toronto after being hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment.

According to Rodgers, he had never before missed a gig — and that’s despite a multi-year battle with cancer. The 64-year-old musician did not specify the ailment and an email to his publicist was not immediately returned.

Thanks Johnny. I've never missed one gig in my life… well, it's been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE https://t.co/51S6KBRcKs — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 14, 2017

Chic went through with the concert sans Rogers, and paid tribute to their fearless leader by asking the audience to shine their cell phone lights.

Nile Rodgers is in hospital tonight. Lights are for him pic.twitter.com/phzwhbs0Uk — cARL BARNeY (@yablowza) August 14, 2017

Rogers was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2010. Fortunately, he was declared cancer free four years later in 2014 and has enjoyed renewed success following his collaboration with Daft Punk on 2013’s Random Access Memories. He recently announced the release of a new Chic album called It’s About Time to coincide with the band’s 40th anniversary. The band is spending the summer on the road touring alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. Their next scheduled concert is set for Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

More as we have it.