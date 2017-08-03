Nine Inch Nail’s full headlining performance at Panorama comes online: Watch

Photo by Killian Young

Nine Inch Nails are back in force this year, performing their first live shows in three years. Of course, not everyone is able to get to festivals like Panorama or FYF (or tiny New York City clubs that announce shows just hours in advance) to catch Trent Reznor and co. Thankfully, we live in the era of lives streams and YouTube, because now you can watch (or perhaps re-watch) NIN’s entire headlining performance at Panorama.

(Read: 10 Nine Inch Nails Songs That Freaked Your Parents Out)

The footage comes from the official live stream of the concert, meaning it puts you right up on stage with the band as well as in the crowd. You can experience the entire 18-song set — which included a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” — up above.

NIN recently released their Add Violence EP and have upcoming dates at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Aftershock Fest in Sacramento. More dates are expected for 2018, so hopefully you won’t have to only watch them perform on a tiny screen for much longer.

Nine Inch Nails’ Panorama Setlist:

Branches/Bones

Wish

Less Than

March of the Pigs

Something I Can Never Have

The Frail

The Wretched

Closer (with The Only Time interpolation)

Copy of A

Gave Up

I Can’t Give Everything Away (David Bowie cover)

The Lovers

Reptile

The Great Destroyer

Burning Bright (Field on Fire)

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Hurt