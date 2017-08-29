Nnamdi Ogbonnaya lives his Chicago life in “hOp Off” video: Watch

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is to Chicago music like oxygen to the elemental makeup of the human body — that shit is everywhere. The polymath producer/composer/performer has had in hand in a number of projects over the last few years, from playing drums in Monobody and Itto, to slapping bass for Nervous Passenger, to rapping in the Sooper Swag Project. His latest effort, DROOL (Sooper Records and Father/Daughter Records), sees Nnamdi taking his eclectic MC persona centerstage for 13 tracks that put his many talents on display.

One of those songs is “hOp Off”, the latest single to be cut from the record. Over a beat that’s somehow as bouncy as it is subdued in haze, Nnamdi stands confident in his ability to out write any lyricist in the game. “You can never be Nnamdi/ You can’t even be around me/ Everything I do, astounding/ Kill it even when I’m clowin’,” he raps at supersonic frequency.

In the track’s freshly released video, the Chicago rapper goes about his daily life in his hometown, whether it be shopping for yogurt or mowing the lawn. Of course, he finds time to relax with some bike riding and pogo stick jumping, too. Check it out up above.

Nnamdi will be touring behind DROOL this fall, and you can peep his itinerary below.

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya 2017 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

09/13 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Assemble Sound

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

09/18 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin-Madison

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

09/20 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

09/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/06 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/10 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat