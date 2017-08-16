Nobody’s in control in the first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer: Watch

There’s perhaps nothing scarier than the sudden inability to move one’s body. It’s why night terrors are so scary. And it looks to be why Yorgos Lanthimos’ newest film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, is also going to be supremely terrifying. Its first teaser trailer is giving us the creeps already.

Lanthimos’ follow-up to The Lobster, the film premiered to critical acclaim at this year’s Cannes, where critics described it as “psychological horror” and a “revenge saga.” Its actual synopsis says it was “inspired by a Euripides tragedy” and follows a teenage boy’s attempt to introduce a “charismatic surgeon” played by Colin Farrell into his “broken family.” Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, and Alicia Silverstone star alongside Farrell.

Watch the eerie teaser above, then do your best to shake off those shots of limp, flaccid bodies before it opens on October 27th via A24.