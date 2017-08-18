Noname announces US headlining tour

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Last year saw Noname release one of the best albums of the year, her debut mixtape, Telefone. To close out 2017, the Chicago MC will take Telefone on the road with her “Everything is Everything Tour.”

After a summer of festival stops including Raleigh’s Hopscotch, Portland’s Project Pabst, and Pygmalion in Champaign, IL, Noname will strike out on her headlining jaunt beginning November 4th in San Francisco. On her way to closing things down with a Minneapolis gig on the 19th, she’ll perform in Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, and San Diego. Check her complete itinerary below.

Noname 2017 Tour Dates:

08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicfestNW Presents Project Past

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle (ONE Musicfest)

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Loufest

09/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/23 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/05 – Long Beach, CA @ Complexcon

11/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Tree

11/11 – McDade, TX @ Sound On Sound Festival

11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

11/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Below, watch Noname’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.