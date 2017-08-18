Noname announces US headlining tour

Photo by Heather Kaplan
Last year saw Noname release one of the best albums of the year, her debut mixtape, Telefone. To close out 2017, the Chicago MC will take Telefone on the road with her “Everything is Everything Tour.”
After a summer of festival stops including Raleigh’s Hopscotch, Portland’s Project Pabst, and Pygmalion in Champaign, IL, Noname will strike out on her headlining jaunt beginning November 4th in San Francisco. On her way to closing things down with a Minneapolis gig on the 19th, she’ll perform in Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, and San Diego. Check her complete itinerary below.
Noname 2017 Tour Dates:
08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicfestNW Presents Project Past
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle (ONE Musicfest)
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Loufest
09/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/23 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/05 – Long Beach, CA @ Complexcon
11/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Tree
11/11 – McDade, TX @ Sound On Sound Festival
11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
11/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
11/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Below, watch Noname’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.