Oh Sees (fka Thee Oh Sees) share new album, Orc: Stream

Photo by Autumn Andel
Earlier this year, John Dwyer’s psych rock outfit Thee Oh Sees adopted a new name and became simply the Oh Sees. In addition, the Bay Area natives announced their first album under the updated moniker, Orc. Now, ahead of its official release August 25th, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on CBC.com.
Orc is technically the 19th full-length overall for Dwyer & co. and follows last year’s A Weird Exit. Recorded with the current lineup of bassist and dual drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone, the 10-track effort has been described as “More evil … more complex, more narcotic, more screech, more roar, more whisper…” Early singles such as “Static God” and “Animated Violence” confirmed as much.
Oh Sees recently wrapped up a European tour, but will take their show across North America beginning in early September; find their full itinerary here.
Orc Artwork:
Orc Tracklist:
01. The Static God
02. Nite Expo
03. Animated Violence
04. Keys To The Castle
05. Jettison
06. Cadaver Dog
07. Paranoise
08. Cooling Tower
09. Drowned Beast
10. Raw Optics