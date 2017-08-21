Oh Sees (fka Thee Oh Sees) share new album, Orc: Stream

Photo by Autumn Andel

Earlier this year, John Dwyer’s psych rock outfit Thee Oh Sees adopted a new name and became simply the Oh Sees. In addition, the Bay Area natives announced their first album under the updated moniker, Orc. Now, ahead of its official release August 25th, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on CBC.com.

Orc is technically the 19th full-length overall for Dwyer & co. and follows last year’s A Weird Exit. Recorded with the current lineup of bassist and dual drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone, the 10-track effort has been described as “More evil … more complex, more narcotic, more screech, more roar, more whisper…” Early singles such as “Static God” and “Animated Violence” confirmed as much.

Oh Sees recently wrapped up a European tour, but will take their show across North America beginning in early September; find their full itinerary here.

Orc Artwork:

Orc Tracklist:

01. The Static God

02. Nite Expo

03. Animated Violence

04. Keys To The Castle

05. Jettison

06. Cadaver Dog

07. Paranoise

08. Cooling Tower

09. Drowned Beast

10. Raw Optics