Pearl Jam releases teaser for new concert film Let’s Play Two: Watch

Pearl Jam are set to release a new concert film called Let’s Play Two, documenting the band’s two-night stand Chicago’s Wrigley Field last year.

A newly revealed teaser, which you can see below, features lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder describing entering Wrigley for the first time as being akin to stepping into Oz, and one can only imagine Vedder’s thrill at playing the 101-year-old ballpark.

Vedder has a long history with his beloved Cubbies and was there celebrating with fellow fan Bill Murray when the long-suffering franchise finally won a World Series last year after a 108 year drought. Let’s Play Two takes its title from a famous saying once uttered by Hall of Fame Cubs second baseman Ernie Banks, who was attempting to motivate his slumping teammates on a 105 degree July day. “It’s a beautiful day, let’s play two!” the famously upbeat Banks chripped to his teammates, and that sort of joyous ethos certainly jibs well with Pearl Jam and their legendary epic shows that can stretch past three hours.

Details of the release are scant at this juncture, but fans can follow this link and sign up for more details. Also revisit our coverage of the concert.

For further Cubs and Eddie love affair goodness, check out Vedder singing “Take Me Out To the Ballgame” during the World Series and his emotional on-the-field interview after the team’s victory below.