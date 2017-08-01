Perfume Genius announces new US tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Beginning next week, Perfume Genius is scheduled to embark on a months-long tour across Europe and North America. Today, he’s added even more US dates to his upcoming itinerary.

Set for September and October, these new shows will take place in cities like Phoenix, Dallas, St. Louis, Birmingham, and Seattle. The updated itinerary, which is in continued support of his impressive new album, No Shape, is built around his existing dates opening for The xx.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oyanatt 2017

08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

08/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

08/15 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

08/16 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/19 – Cologne, DE @ c/o pop

08/21 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Open Air

08/24 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

08/26 – Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival

08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers Yard

08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers Yard

08/31-09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open

09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $

09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre $

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $

10/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

10/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair $

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater $

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre $

10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square $

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow School of Art

11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

11/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/06 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

11/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

11/09 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX Centrum voor Muziek

11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/17-18 – Braga, PT @ Festival Para Gente Sentada

11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/22 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Linecheck Festival

11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Aolo

11/27 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

11/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

11/29 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode MJC

$ = w/ The xx

I’ve added some more shows to my fall U.S. tour. Tickets go on sale Friday. Check https://t.co/HqaoaOE2Bi for details🌹🕊 See You Soon 🕊🌹 pic.twitter.com/8nLn905b9W — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 31, 2017

Revisit No Shape track “Slip Away”, which also happens to be one of our favorite songs of 2017 so far: