Perfume Genius announces new US tour dates

Beginning next week, Perfume Genius is scheduled to embark on a months-long tour across Europe and North America. Today, he’s added even more US dates to his upcoming itinerary.
Set for September and October, these new shows will take place in cities like Phoenix, Dallas, St. Louis, Birmingham, and Seattle. The updated itinerary, which is in continued support of his impressive new album, No Shape, is built around his existing dates opening for The xx.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oyanatt 2017
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
08/15 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
08/16 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/19 – Cologne, DE @ c/o pop
08/21 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Open Air
08/24 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
08/26 – Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival
08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers Yard
08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers Yard
08/31-09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open
09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $
09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre $
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $
10/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $
10/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair $
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater $
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre $
10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square $
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow School of Art
11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
11/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/06 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market
11/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
11/09 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX Centrum voor Muziek
11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
11/17-18 – Braga, PT @ Festival Para Gente Sentada
11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
11/22 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Linecheck Festival
11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Aolo
11/27 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
11/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
11/29 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode MJC
$ = w/ The xx
