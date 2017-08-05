Phish cover Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”: Watch

Phish have been holed up at Madison Square Garden as part of their 13-night Baker’s Dozen residency. Beyond playing nearly every song from their own catalog, the jam band purveyors surprised fans with a few unexpected covers. During last night’s show, they covered Radiohead’s Kid A track “Everything In Its Right Place”. Watch fan-shot below. An earlier show saw Phish tackle Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal”. (Fleet Foxes subsequently returned the favor with their own cover of Phish’s “Bouncing Around the Room”.)