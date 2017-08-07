Phish cover Tom Waits’ “Way Down in the Hole” at Baker’s Dozen show: Watch

Phish wrapped their Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, completing 13 nights of performances without repeating a single song. Helping them achieve that goal were a number of covers connected to the theme donut of each night, like Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” for lemon poppyseed or Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal” for powdered sugar.

Day 10 took a bit of a lenient definition of “donut” and went with donut holes — you know, munchkins — as the theme. It may be arguably a loose fitting inclusion, but it did lead to yet another unexpected cover. Phish opened the Wednesday evening show by debuting their version of Tom Waits’ “Way Down in the Hole” (which you may know as the theme song to HBO’s The Wire). You can check out the replay from the live stream above.