Phoebe Bridgers has “Motion Sickness” in her new music video: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers makes stirring pop-rock that skitters beneath her piercing vocals and catchy, wistful choruses. Her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, arrives on September 22nd, but you can get a taste of her sound (and her onstage presence) in the video for “Motion Sickness”.

Justin Mitchell directed and edited the clip, which finds Bridgers riding a scooter to her local karaoke bar before taking the stage for the song’s emotional climax. That crowd should be on its feet. Watch it above.

Bridgers is currently on the road with Conor Oberst, and will follow that run by opening for Noah Gunderson. See her full tour itinerary below.

Phoebe Bridgers 2017 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo*

09/03 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Aphitheatre

09/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom*

09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre*

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

09/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre*

09/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre*

09/13 – Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall*

09/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville*

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall*

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre*

09/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre*

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/28 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney (London Mirrors)

11/02 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater#

11/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater#

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda#

11/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom#

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre#

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall#

11/10 – Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Music Hall#

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom#

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BCImperial#

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater#

* = w/ Conor Oberst

# = w/ Noah Gundersen