PIVOT rapper Joseph Chilliams joined by Noname, Supa Bwe on “Kale”: Stream

Chicago is a hotbed for hip-hop right now, and a good chunk of it focuses around the PIVOT crew. The group was co-founded by four rappers, including breakout star Saba and his brother Joseph Chilliams. Today, Chilliams is worthy of some attention of his own with his new track, “Kale”.

The song “is about vegetables,” as Chilliams told to Complex. “It’s a middle finger to Lil Bow Wow and aspects of the industry we disagree with. A song about holding down loved ones and loss and being as black and excellent as we can be at all times.” He began writing the track after his friend and frequent collaborator Noname called him saying she wanted to record with him again. She features alongside Supa Bwe, who heard the unfinished track live and asked Chilliams if he could hop on. Take a listen below.

“Kale” is off Chilliams’ debut project, Henry Church, out Thursday, August 24th.