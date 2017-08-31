Menu
Playboi Carti and ASAP Rocky hit the shooting range in “New Choppa” video: Watch

In continued support of Carti's self-titled debut

by
on August 31, 2017, 4:09pm
Ahead of his stint on ASAP Mob’s upcoming North American tour, Playboi Carti has shared a new music video for “New Choppa”. In it, Carti and track collaborator ASAP Rocky are seen smoking and knocking back a few while watching TV. The two MCs are then transported to a desert-set shooting range where they, along with a couple of their lady friends, go through more than a few rounds of ammo.

Check it out above. “New Choppa” is off Carti’s self-titled debut project, released back in April. He recently contributed to ASAP Ferg’s Still Striving mixtape, Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life album, and Mob’s latest Cozy Tapes project.

