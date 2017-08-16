Pod Save America announces nationwide tour

Big news for Friends of the Pod: Jon, Jon, Tommy, and Dan are going on tour.

The former Obama staffers behind the highly successful political podcast Pod Save America have just announced a nationwide tour of live shows. Aptly titled Pod Tours America, the 10-date outing includes stops in swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, as well as liberal sanctuaries including Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and the state of California.

Pod Save America was launched last year by former Obama speech writers Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, former National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor, and former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer. All four hosts will take part in the live show, as will DeRay Mckesson and Ana Marie Cox, the respective hosts of offshoot podcasts Pod Save the People and With Friends Like These. Hopefully, Lovett’s dog Pundit and Seb Gorka will also make cameos.

The aforementioned podcasts, as well as Vietor’s Pod Save the World and Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, are part of Crooked Media, a media company and podcast network launched with the goal of inspiring political discussion and activism. Find more info here.

Friends of the Pod! We're taking Pod Save America on the road. Pre-sale tickets available at https://t.co/HRTYr6Tuys CODE: crooked pic.twitter.com/PPbyy8cGS8 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 16, 2017

Pod Tours America Dates:

10/05 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theatre

10/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

11/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/01 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

12/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater