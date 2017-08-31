Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Geoff Barrow remixes Arcade Fire’s “Creature Comfort”: Stream

Called "Comfort My Sleng Teng", the song draws upon the synthesized dancehall riddums of Jamaica

by
on August 31, 2017, 1:07pm
0 comments

“Creature Comfort” is one of the better tracks on Arcade Fire’s uneven Everything Now, and now it’s become even more palatable thanks to a new remix from Geoff Barrow. Barrow is returning the favor to Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, who recently remixed Barrow’s “Sex Music” from his BEAK> side project.

(Ranking: Every Arcade Fire Song From Worst to Best)

Called “Comfort My Sleng Teng (Geoff Barrow Mix)”, the rendition draws upon the fully-synthesized Jamaican Sleng Teng riddum popularized by Wayne Smith (thus the name). Given that Arcade Fire’s last few records have been influenced by dancehall beats, it makes for a nice fit.  Listen to it below.

Barrow’s remix was originally found on the song’s promo single of the song, but now it’s available digitally.

Previous Story
Jessie Ware unveils new song “Selfish Love” and video: Watch
Next Story
Cartman sings “This is How We Do It” in hilarious trailer for South Park season 21: Watch
No comments
More Stories