Geoff Barrow remixes Arcade Fire’s “Creature Comfort”: Stream

“Creature Comfort” is one of the better tracks on Arcade Fire’s uneven Everything Now, and now it’s become even more palatable thanks to a new remix from Geoff Barrow. Barrow is returning the favor to Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, who recently remixed Barrow’s “Sex Music” from his BEAK> side project.

(Ranking: Every Arcade Fire Song From Worst to Best)

Called “Comfort My Sleng Teng (Geoff Barrow Mix)”, the rendition draws upon the fully-synthesized Jamaican Sleng Teng riddum popularized by Wayne Smith (thus the name). Given that Arcade Fire’s last few records have been influenced by dancehall beats, it makes for a nice fit. Listen to it below.

Barrow’s remix was originally found on the song’s promo single of the song, but now it’s available digitally.