When Portugal. The Man last played “Feel It Still” on late night television, they brought along a pair of hip-hop dancers to the set of Fallon. Last night on Conan, they enhanced the Woodstock single in a different way by performing with a four-piece string section. Instead of the loose groove heard on Fallon, the strings help the Conan version take on the subtle air of a funky Bond film score. Take a look up above.

In support of Woodstock, Portugal. The Man are amidst a lengthy US tour.