Portugal. The Man to donate all profits from upcoming Charlottesville concert

In a very cool move, Portugal. The Man has announced plans to donate 100% of the money from its upcoming show in Charlottesville to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation in response to the recent tragedy there. The band released the following statement on Facebook:

“Charlottesville, we are devastated by what took place in your beautiful city last week. As you are aware we are due to play the Sprint Pavilion this Monday as part of a previously planned tour. In light of what occurred we are donating 100% of our income from this show to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. We will see you Monday.”

This won’t be the first time Portugal. The Man has shown a charitable streak, as two years ago the band joined with The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to help surprise a Portland middle school with $35,000 worth of musical instruments.Cheers once again to Portugal. The Man for stepping up for the city as it attempts to heal.

Check out the video for Portugal. The Man’s smash hit “Feel It Still” below—and it bears repeating: fuck Nazi scum. All of them. Forever.