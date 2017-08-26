Production on a new Jay and Silent Bob movie to begin this fall

It’s not that Kevin Smith hasn’t been trying to spread his wings as a filmmaker, it’s just that nobody wants the original ideas he’s offering. Sure, no other auteurs are making movies about man-walruses and bratwurst nazis, but the critical and commercial failure of Tusk and Yoga Hosers has more or less shown that, for Smith at least, the money’s in nostalgia.

Considering he’s tried (and failed) to launch a third Clerks film and a Mallrats sequel TV series, it comes as little surprise that he’s also got a Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back reboot in the hopper. Unlike the others, however, that latter project is actually coming to fruition. Smith revealed in a tweet on Thursday night that filming for the aptly titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will commence this fall.

16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters. And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/bULHxzX3aj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 25, 2017

As with its source material, Smith will star alongside Jason Mewes in what’s been described as “a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession.” Smith has also promised an “all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces,” which we’re hoping means the return of Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek as the central pair’s superhero dopplegangers, Bluntman and Chronic.

The cheeky meta-narrative finds Jay and Silent Bob again going to Hollywood to put a stop to a new film reboot of the superhero stoner flick that sounds a lot like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. After years of bizarre, unfocused horror comedies, it’s truly nice to see Smith back in his comfort zone.

That said, another one of those horror comedies will arrive before this reboot does. Earlier this summer, Smith revealed that a Krampus anthology called in the vein of Creepshow was on the way.

Please god just don’t let Johnny Depp be in any of them.