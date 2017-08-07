Prophets of Rage preview debut album with new song “Radical Eyes”: Stream

Photo by Travis Shinn

September 15th marks the release of the debut album from alt-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. The self-titled LP follows their 2016 EP, The Party’s Over, and fans can get an early taste with a new track called “Radical Eyes”.

In the same vein as previous offerings “Unfuck the World” and “Living on the 110”, this latest single offers a potent punch of social commentary. In particular, Prophets of Rage — comprised of members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill — reflect on the idea of radicalism and the way in which the word is too often used incorrectly in order to propagate an agenda.

(Read: A Brief History of Punk Rock and Presidential Politics)

“The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes,” the band’s Chuck D. explained in a press statement. “Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity. ‘Radical Eyes’ is the lens everything is viewed through, any life movement in opposition is considered radicalized.” Hear it down below.

The supergroup has upcoming appearances scheduled for Chicago’s Riot Fest, Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California, New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience, and other summer festivals, with a full tour itinerary set to be announced soon.

Prophets of Rage Tracklist:

01. Radical Eyes

02. Unf–k the World

03. Legalize Me

04. Living on the 110

05. The Counteroffensive

06. Hail to the Chief

07. Take Me Higher

08. Strength in Numbers

09. Fired a Shot

10. Who Owns Who

11. Hands Up

12. Smashit