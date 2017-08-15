Protomartyr share new song “My Children”: Stream

Photo by Daniel Topete
On September 29th, Protomartyr will release Relatives in Descent, their Domino Records debut and follow-up to 2015’s impressive The Agent Intellect. Recorded alongside Animal Collective and Portugal. The Man producer Sonny DiPerri, it’s being previewed this week with “My Children”.
Though brooding like predecessor “A Private Understanding”, this latest cut’s lifeblood is more of the simmering variety. Here, guitars tingle and reverberate like live wires, as Protomartyr tease a sinister explosiveness à la The Jesus Lizard. According to a press statement, the track touches on the idea of “legacy, about what we pass on to those that come after us.” Hear it down below.
Relatives in Descent Tracklist:
01. A Private Understanding
02. Here Is The Thing
03. My Children
04. Caitriona
05. The Chuckler
06. Windsor Hum
07. Don’t Go To Anacita
08. Up The Tower
09. Night-Blooming Cereus
10. Male Plague
11. Corpses In Regalia
12. Half Sister