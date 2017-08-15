Protomartyr share new song “My Children”: Stream

Photo by Daniel Topete

On September 29th, Protomartyr will release Relatives in Descent, their Domino Records debut and follow-up to 2015’s impressive The Agent Intellect. Recorded alongside Animal Collective and Portugal. The Man producer Sonny DiPerri, it’s being previewed this week with “My Children”.

Though brooding like predecessor “A Private Understanding”, this latest cut’s lifeblood is more of the simmering variety. Here, guitars tingle and reverberate like live wires, as Protomartyr tease a sinister explosiveness à la The Jesus Lizard. According to a press statement, the track touches on the idea of “legacy, about what we pass on to those that come after us.” Hear it down below.

Relatives in Descent Tracklist:

01. A Private Understanding

02. Here Is The Thing

03. My Children

04. Caitriona

05. The Chuckler

06. Windsor Hum

07. Don’t Go To Anacita

08. Up The Tower

09. Night-Blooming Cereus

10. Male Plague

11. Corpses In Regalia

12. Half Sister