PUP’s new video for “Old Wounds” is a 1980s’ choose your own adventure video game: Watch

PUP have had an incredibly fruitful partnership with music video director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, including a series of clips featuring Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (“Guilt Trip”, “Sleep in the Heat”). Their latest collaboration for the The Dream Is Over track “Old Wounds”, however, just may be their masterpiece.

The video is an interactive “choose your own adventure” stylized after 1980s video games. You’re put in the position of the Canadian punks’ new tour manager, and your job is to get the band back to their hotel safely after a gig. After deciding which member you’ll be spending the night with, you’re presented with a series of choices that will determine the fate of the band, your career, and possibly the NBA playoffs.

As a press release puts it, “There are 28 different ways to die, 16 aliens, 10 beers, 5 Eastern Conference NBA playoff team references, and only 4 ways for Stefan, Steve, Nestor and Zack to survive the night.” Frontman Stefan Babcock adds, “We actually each wrote our own individual storylines. From Steve’s sports obsession to Zack’s weirdo sci-fi brain soup, and Nestor’s unnatural love of pizza to me going off the deep end in the wilderness… this video is pure PUP.”

It’s an incredible and inventive journey, and you can click through it up above. PUP’s stuffed tour itinerary will take them on the road with Thursday in December and through Europe at the top of the new year. Check out their itinerary below.

PUP 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Portland, OR @ MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Festival

09/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

09/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/14 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

09/15 – Vancouver, Canada @ Westward Fest

09/16 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

09/17 – Sacramento, CA @Harlow’s

09/27 – Windsor, Canada @ The Rondo

09/29 – Davenport, IA @ Village Theatre

09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

10/03 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s

11/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In

12/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

12/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

12/29 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

12/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

01/28 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans #

01/29 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight #

01/31 – Bristol, UK @ SWX #

02/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 #

02/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz #

02/03 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix #

02/06 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Batschkapp #

02/07 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Stadtmitte #

02/08 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21 #

02/09 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club #

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle #

02/11 – Wien, AT @ Flex #

02/13 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert #

02/14 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island #

02/15 – Nuremberg, DE @ Hirsch #

02/16 – Hannover, DE @ Faust #

02/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust #

02/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

* = w/ Thursday

# = w/ The Menzingers and Cayetana