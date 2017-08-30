Purple wasn’t Prince’s favorite color, according to his sister

Just a few weeks after the Pantone Color Institute announced the creation of a specific hue of purple in honor of Prince, his sister has up and announced that purple, despite it essentially serving as the singer’s brand, was never his favorite color.

In an Evening Standard interview with Tyka Nelson regarding an upcoming memorable auction, she dropped the revelation while discussing one of his famous guitars. “The stand out piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” she said. “It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange.”

Okay then.

And, as SPIN helpfully points out, Prince wore orange often. We were just so accustomed to a purple Prince that our revisionist minds seem to have forgotten just how often the singer decked himself out in the color. He was wearing it just last year, when he showed up to the Grammys looking as stylish as ever.

Well, orange you glad we know the truth now?