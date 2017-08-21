Freddie Mercury biopic casts Queen band members

The forthcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has cast its Queen band members. Joe Mazzello, Ben Hardy, and Gwilym Lee join Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, who was previously confirmed to play Mercury in the Bryan Singer-directed film.

The news was announced on Queen’s official website. Mazzello (Jurassic Park) will play bass guitarist John Deacon, Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) will portray drummer Roger Taylor, and Lee (The Tourist) has landed the role of lead guitarist Brian May.

As reported previously, May and Taylor will serve as musical directors on the biopic, which has been in the works for at least a decade. The production for Bohemian Rhapsody is planned to start this fall. The film is scheduled for US release on December 25th, 2018.

Meanwhile, Queen is as active as ever. They recently rejoined forces with Adam Lambert for a worldwide arena tour. Find the full schedule here.