Queens of the Stone Age perform new single “The Way You Used To Do” live in Australia: Watch

Late last month, Queens of the Stone Age made their way to Australia for an appearance at the annual Splendour in the Grass Music Festival. Pro-shot video of the band’s set has now made its way online, including their performance of “The Way You Used To Do”, the lead single from their upcoming album, Villains. Watch it above. Also check out the band’s performance of “Go With the Flow” below.

Produced by Mark Ronson, Villains is out August 25th. Recently the band interpolated lyrics from Gorillaz’s “Clint Eastwood” into a live rendition of “Feel Good Hit of the Summer”. A North American tour is set to kick off in September.