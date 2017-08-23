Queens of the Stone Age preview Villains album with acoustic radio station set: Watch

Last week, Josh Homme showed off his exuberant dance moves in the new Queens of the Stone Age video for “The Way You Used to Do”. Now, he and the rest of the band have mellowed out and taken things down a notch for a recent acoustic set recorded at German radio station WDR 1LIVE.

The rockers cooly rolled out more than six songs, including “Domesticated Animals” and “Fortress”, off their upcoming album, Villains. They also played stripped-down renditions of …Like Clockwork cuts “My God is the Sun” and “I Sat by the Ocean” and revisited “I Never Came” and “Long Slow Goodbye” off 2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze.

(Read: Ranking: Every Queens of the Stone Age Album From Worst to Best)

Check out “My God is the Sun” up above and the the rest of the videos below. Villains is out Friday, August 25th via Matador; QOTSA will support it with a lengthy North American tour.

“I Sat By the Ocean”:

“Domesticated Animals”:

“Kalopsia”:

“Fortress”:

“I Never Came”:

“Long Slow Goodbye”: