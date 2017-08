Villians, the new Queens of the Stone Age album, is out in just two weeks. Thus far, the band has kept things close to the vest, revealing only the lead single, “The Way You Used To Do”, and debuting another track, “The Evil Has Landed”, in concert. Now, they’ve shared the studio version of “The Evil Has Landed”, which you can hear below. It was premiered this afternoon on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio.

Produced by Mark Ronson, Villains is out May 25th via Matador.