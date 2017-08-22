Josh Homme voices Queens of the Stone Age’s older albums in funny focus group video: Watch

It’s no secret that Josh Homme has some of the best comedic chops in music. In fact, we just made a video featuring some of his funniest moments, which you can watch below. Well, as luck would have it, Homme has made a new video, this time in promotion of Queens of the Stone Age’s forthcoming album, Villains. Musician/director Liam Lynch has the task of moderating a focus group in which QOTSA’s past records share their feelings on Villains. Homme has some fun some voicing each of the LPs. His answers as Rated R are especially amazing (“Nicks not on it”). Catch it out up above.

And here’s a funny making-of video:

Villains is out August 25th and the band is about to embark on a North American tour in support of it. In the meantime, here’s some more comedy gold courtesy of Homme: